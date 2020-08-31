RJD MLC booked for lockdown violation

Patna, Aug 31 : Patna police have registered an FIR against RJD MLC Reet Lal Yadav for allegedly organising a march in the city’s Danapur area, an official said. Yadav was released from Beur jail on Saturday and he was part of march along with hundreds of supporters.

“Yadav and his aides did not have permission to organise the march. We have booked them under the pandemic act. It is a bailable offence,” a police officer said on Sunday.

The police also registered an FIR against 12 persons and over unidentified men booked under the same charges.

Yadav, facing charges of money laundering was lodged in Beur jail since the last 10 years. He was released on bail following a hearing in Patna High Court.

He was arrested from Patna on September 4, 2010. He was earlier released on a parole of 15 days in January this year to take part in daughter’s marriage.

