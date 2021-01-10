RJD objects to shorter Bihar Assembly Budget session

Patna, Jan 10 : The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Sunday strongly objected to a shorter Budget session of the Bihar Assembly, with party leader Tejashwi Yadav threatening to gherao the residences of the Chief Minister and his two deputies on the issue.

Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha had met with leaders of all political parties on Saturday and told them about the proposed curtailed Budget session, while pointing out that that the vaccination drive against coronavirus was expected during the period.

“If Assembly elections can be held during coronavirus pandemic, why not the full-fledged Budget session?” Tejashwi asked.

“The vaccine distribution has nothing to do with the Budget session. In fact, it will help in effective distribution as all 243 MLAs will be present in the House and thus watch over the whole procedure and point out any irregularities in their respective constituencies,” the Leader of the Opposition said.

He further pointed out that the Bihar government had ordered resumption of work in all its offices, businesses, and schools etc. “We plan to gherao the residences of the CM and Deputy CMs in case the government forces a shorter Budget session on us,” he warned.

