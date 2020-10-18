RJD promoting Left extremist ideology in Bihar: BJP leader

Patna, Oct 18 : The BJP on Sunday accused the RJD of promoting Left extremist ideology by associating with parties like the CPI-MLL for the Bihar Assembly elections and claimed Left-Wing Extremism will increase in the state if the Grand Alliance returned to power.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal said that the BJP was facing defeat in the elections and hence trying to instil fear in the minds of voters.

BJP Bihar affairs incharge Bhupendra Yadav said: “The Rashtriya Janata Dal has given space to left parties like the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation in the Mahagathbandhan. If their government comes in power, LWE activities will increase in Bihar and the phase of 1990 to 2005 when massacres frequently occurred will return.”

He pointed out that districts such as Jahanabad, Arwal, Bhojpur, Rohtas, Kaimur, Gaya, Nawada, Munger, and Shekhpura were affected by caste massacres in the past. “Mahagathbandhan leaders want to repeat the history of Lalu Prasad’s and Rabri Devi’s rule in Bihar,” Yadav said.

“They opted for CPI-MLL, which means they endorse hardcore left-wing ideology.”

Yadav alleged that the Left parties were part of what the BJP and its affiliates call the ‘tukde-tukde gang’. “They want to divide society on the basis of castes in Bihar. Hence, they should answer to the people of Bihar,” the BJP leader said.

Yadav alleged that Maoist Communist Centre (MCC) was involvement in many massacres in Bihar in the past. “As the MCC is a banned organisation, it has simply merged into the CPI-MLL. It’s ideology is the same and wants to come to power through the RJD.”

“I firmly believe that the Left parties want to spread their wings in Bihar. They are cashing in on the weaknesses of RJD,” Yadav alleged.

As per the seat distribution in the Grand Alliance, CPI-MLL has given 19 seats, CPI 6 and CPI-M 4. Besides, the RJD is contesting 144 seats and the Congress 70 seats in Assembly elections.

Saroj Yadav, a Patna-based political expert, said that NDA leaders were raising such issues basically to terrorise voters in Bihar. “Frequent massacres during the RJD rule were due to law and order failure. But his espousal of social justice cause was the actual threat to the ‘upper-caste’ people. The contest between the NDA and Mahagathbandhan is on similar lines.”

“Before 1990, Bihar’s landlords from so-called upper castes did not even allow persons from so-called lower castes people to stand besides them or wear shoes or ride bicycles. This untouchability actually ended after Lalu Prasad came to power,” Yadav added.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar too points out to the massacres between 1990 and 2000 during his rallies, he pointed out.

RJD leader Mritunjay Tiwari said: “The BJP is facing a defeat in these Assembly elections; they know the ground reality. Hence, they are making such statements to create fear in the mind of voters. The voters however know their ploy and will not be bluffed.”

Earlier, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai had allegedly claimed at a rally in Mahanar that if the Mahagathbandhan returned to power, Kashmiri militants will take shelter in Bihar.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.