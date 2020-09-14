RJD sees conspiracy over letters by late Raghuvansh Prasad

Patna, Sep 14 : Following the demise of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) stalwart Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, the party has challenged the genuiness of the four letters reportedly written by the late leader.

Mritunjay Tiwari, Bihar RJD’s spokesperson said, “We wonder how he could remove the oxygen mask while he was on a ventilator and especially, when he was having a severe illness, to write letters. Did he know that he was dying?”

“For us, he was like Bhishma Pitamaha of the party. I smell a deep conspiracy behind it. While we are busy in his last rites, the Opposition is making political points over his death,” he added.

“Letters circulated in the media where it was written that he wants to bag an MLC (Member of Legislative Council) seat for his son who was working in Delhi for years. The status of Raghuvansh Babu was such that if he wanted anything like this, he could have spoken to RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav who could not have denied it to him. What is the need of writing a letter to Nitish Kumar,” Tiwari said.

RJD Chief Spokesperson Bhai Virendra has also levelled the same allegations against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders for conspiring against the RJD through the death of Raghuvansh Babu.

