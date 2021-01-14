RJD slams NDA govt over law and order situation in Bihar

Patna, Jan 14 : The Rastriya Janata Dal (RJD) slammed NDA government in Bihar for failing to control the law and order situation in the state.

Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of Opposition in Bihar assembly, said that why Nitish Kumar silent on regular crime incidents in Bihar? Rupesh Singh, the state head of Indigo Airlines, was gunned down by unidentified assailants just two km away from the CM house and he has not delivered a single word of condolence to his family members.

“In the run-up to the Assembly elections, PM Narendra Modi said that Bihar has one son (Nitish Kumar) sitting in Patna and its another son in Delhi. People of Bihar shouldn’t worry about anything. I want to ask PM Narendra Modi about why you are silent on regular crime incidents in Bihar? Where are you not sacking an incompetent CM who is tired now and unable to run the home department,” Tejashwi said in Patna on Wednesday.

“I want to ask CM about why criminals are not getting arrested in Bihar? I believe that criminals are protected by ruling government and hence their morale is high and they do not hesitate while committing crimes,” Tejashwi said.

“Interestingly, BJP leaders who are in the government, ask questions from CM over law and order situation in Bihar in a bid to maintain distance from it. This party has two deputy CMs in this government,” he said.

Indigo Bihar’s head Rupesh Singh was killed by unknown assailants in city’s upscale Punaichak locality on Tuesday night. He was returning from Patna airport in his SUV. As soon as he reached the gate of his residential complex, unknown assailants open fired at him with very close range. He died on the spot.

