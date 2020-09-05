RJD ticket-seekers violate Covid protocols to meet Lalu Yadav

Ranchi, Sep 4 : Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is serving a jail term, has been allegedly holding durbars at the official residence of the Director of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, Jharkhand, where he has been shifted.

One can find some RJD leaders roaming around the official residence of the RIMS Director everyday. They were reportedly sending their bio-data to the RJD President through the security guards. The Bihar Assembly poll is likely to be announced in the second week of September.

The Ranchi jail administration tried to restrict the visitors but the RJD leaders were openly violating the Covid-19 protocols and jail manual.

According to a security guard deployed at the RIMS Director’s residence, “RJD leaders have been told not to speak to media persons. They will be denied tickets if their photos are published in the media for meeting Lalu Yadav”.

The RJD leaders have adopted new tactics to beat the Covid protocols in Jharkhand.

The Ranchi administration had lodged an FIR against Tej Pratap, the eldest son of Lalu Yadav, for violating the Covid-19 protocols. Tej Pratap did not follow the 14-day mandatory quarantine.

Two days ago, the Ranchi district administration sent RJD Legislator Mamta Devi to 14-day quarantine along with some RJD leaders who met Lalu Yadav.

The RJD leaders not only covered their faces but used a Jharkhand number plate vehicle to avoid the 14-day quarantine.

A PIL has been filed by lawyer Manoj Tandon via online mode. Manoj said Lalu Prasad Yadav has been allocated the bungalow of the RIMS Director which is a violation of the jail manual and asked the court to send Yadav back to Hotwar jail.

Lalu Yadav, who has been sentenced to imprisonment in different cases in the fodder scam was lodged at the Birsa Munda jail located at Hotwar. However, for treatment of various ailments, Lalu Yadav has been admitted in the paying ward of the RIMS.

He was shifted to the bungalow after a few security guards and nursing staff were found coronavirus positive.

