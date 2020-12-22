RJD’s conduct, character can never remain hidden: Bihar BJP

Patna, Dec 22 : The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Bihar unit President Sanjay Jaiswal on Tuesday accused the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA from Narkatia constituency, Shamim Ahmed, of hiding his criminal record in his election declaration. He said the RJD’s conduct can never hide its real character, even if it tries to conceal it as much as possible.

Jaiswal said, “On December 25, which is observed as “Good Governance Day” on the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address from 12 noon paying tribute to Vajpayee would be shown live in the state by the Bihar BJP unit.”

During a press conference held at the BJP state office in Patna, Jaiswal said on December 25 a ‘Kisan Chaupal Sammelan’ would also be organised in all 534 blocks of Bihar.

Giving details about the ‘Kisan Chaupal conferences’ taking place in Bihar, the BJP state President said, “The state BJP has so far held rallies in many parts of the state in support of the three Union farm laws and the farmers of Bihar have shown unprecedented support for these reforms with nearly 2.5 lakh farmers coming together to support the conferences.”

Jaiswal accused the RJD’s Narkatia MLA of concealing his criminal record in his election declaration and filing an incorrect electoral affidavit, saying that his party had exposed his criminal record which he was hiding.

The BJP leader said that a complaint will be filed with the Election Commission as well. He called it contrary to the guidelines of the Supreme Court.

