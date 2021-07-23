RLG India launch clean to green on wheels programme

Hyderabad: RLG India, a subsidiary of Munich-headquartered Reverse Logistics Group (RLG) and leading global service provider of comprehensive reverse logistics solutions, today announced the company’s awareness and collection strategy for the financial year 2021-22 by introducing a ‘Clean to Green on Wheels’ programme under its flagship campaign, ‘Clean to Green (C2G)’.

Under the aegis of the union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and in line with the digital India movement, the ‘Clean to Green on Wheels’ programme would see nine mini commercial vehicles (chotha hatti) covering the expanse of 100,000 plus kilometres across India.

The main objective of the program is to reach out to a diverse audience including school students, corporations, bulk consumers, retailers, resident welfare associations (RWAs), dealers, informal sector, and healthcare providers, spreading the word about the dos, don’ts and hazards associated with e-waste.

The collection drive was flagged off on Friday from the Telangana State Pollution Control Board. Under this programme, various e-waste awareness initiatives will be adopted to influence e-waste related decisions and change consumer behavior as well as encourage adoption of sustainable practices.

Electronic waste (e-waste) typically includes discarded servers, computer monitors, motherboards, printers, mobile phones and chargers, compact discs, headphones, television sets, washing machines, air conditioners, refrigerators etcetera. India is currently the third largest producer of e-waste in the world.

Gracing the monumental event as the chief guest, TSPCB member secretary Neetu Kumari Prasad congratulated RLG India on this initiative. He said, “Even as technological advancements are opening up new and unique doors of opportunities for growth and development in the country, they are creating a greater and more urgent need for each individual to become conscious of appropriate methods to dispose of the electronics once they become obsolete.”

About Clean to Green

RLG’s flagship campaign was launched by the company in India in early 2018 and works on spreading mass awareness and sensitizing consumers on how and where to safely dispose their e-waste, for further channelization and recycling in a responsible manner.