RLP MP from Nagaur tests positive for Covid-19

Jaipur: Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Sunday tested positive for Covid-19, while his wife has tested negative.

Convenor of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), the BJP affiliate in Rajasthan, Beniwal in his tweet shared the information and said that whosoever has come in contact with him in the last 10 days should go for self-quarantine.

“I got my Covid-19 test done after a few symptoms developed and my report has tested positive. However, my wife Kanika’s report is negative. I appeal to everyone who came in touch with me in the last 10 days to get themselves quarantined and tested,” he tweeted.

“Shall be present to serve the public again after recovering with the help of your wishes, god’s blessings and doctor’s treatment,” he said in another tweet.

