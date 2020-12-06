RMP stabbed to death, two others injured in Bihar’s Nalanda

Patna, Dec 6 : A Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP) was stabbed to death and his two assistants injured in Bihar’s Nalanda district by a relative of one of his patients, police said on Sunday. The main accused has been arrested.

Accused Sunny Kumar, 27, along with an accomplice visited the clinic of Dr Vijay Kumar, 35, around 6.30 pm on Saturday and repeatedly stabbed him with a knife after a heated argument over the treatment of Sunny’s uncle.

Two compounders Santosh Kumar and Rahul Kumar, who tried to save the victim, were also attacked.

As the victims shouted for help, area traders caught hold of Sunny and beat him up badly before handing him over to police.

They took the victims to Sadar Hospital at the Bihar Sharif district headquarters where Vijay succumbed to multiple stab injuries. Rahul and Santosh were in critical but stable condition.

In his police statement, Santosh said that Sunny’s uncle’s was treated at the clinic a month ago but he claimed the patient did not recover from his illness.

“On Saturday evening, Sunny along with an accomplice visited the clinic and had heated exchanges with Vijay. In a fit of rage, he repeatedly stabbed him with a knife. When we came to his rescue, the accused also stabbed us repeatedly,” Santosh said.

“We have arrested the main accused and effort are on to nab his accomplice,” Mustaq Ahmed, SHO of Deep Nagar police station, said.

A large number of area traders and family members of the deceased reached the Sadar Hospital and created a ruckus while vandalising hospital property. Police however pacified them and brought the situation under control.

