Roach fit enough to get 250 or even 300 wickets, feels Walsh

Manchester: Legendary West Indies fast-bowler Courtney Walsh believes Kemar Roach is capable of taking 300 Test wickets after the seamer crossed the 200 mark on Day 2 of the third Test against England here.

Roach became the first West Indies bowler since the legendary Curtly Ambrose 26 years ago to go past 200 Test wickets.

After going wicketless for nearly 11 months of Test cricket, Roach broke the duck in the second Test and picked four during the England innings in the third. He ended the innings with figures of 4/72.

Speaking on the Sky Sports’ Cricket Debate, Walsh said: “It is a tremendous achievement for him to get there.

“It shows hard work and dedication pays off. I think he is fit enough to get to 250 or even 300.

“Just below him is the legendary Wes Hall – he was the daddy, the leader of the pack. When I started they called him ‘The Chief’ because he was chief wicket-taker.

“So it is a tremendous list for Roach to be on and he must be feeling chuffed.”

Speaking to BBC, Roach said: “I guess I had that landmark on my mind a little bit too much, I had a few restless nights,” the fast-bowler, who is playing his 59th Test, said.

“It’s good to get past that barrier now and see how many more I can get. 300 would be great. I’ll work hard to get there and we’ll see how many I can go past 300.”

Roach is just one wicket away from equalling the great Andy Roberts’ record of 202 wickets. If he does get to 300, he would have gone past names like Gary Sobers (235), Michael Holding (249) and Joel Garner (259).

