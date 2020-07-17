Road closure due to COVID-19 in Secunderabad military station

Hyderabad: To contain the heavy spread of Coronavirus coupled with concerns of safety of all personal including civilians, the competent authority has sanctioned the closure of the road in the military establishment of Bolarum and Trimulgherry starting July 18, 6 pm to July 28, 11 pm.



However, ambulances or emergency medical cases will be permitted with proper checks and verification. The military officials requested citizens to cooperate with military authorities and contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.



Meanwhile, the state has reported 1,676 cases under the limits of the GHMC and 788 fresh ones have been detected on July 15.

