Road closure due to COVID-19 in Secunderabad military station

By Mohammed Hussain Last Updated: 17th July 2020 2:27 pm IST
Road closure due to COVID-19 in Secunderabad military station
Photo: Telangana Today

Hyderabad: To contain the heavy spread of Coronavirus coupled with concerns of safety of all personal including civilians, the competent authority has sanctioned the closure of the road in the military establishment of Bolarum and Trimulgherry starting July 18, 6 pm to July 28, 11 pm.

However, ambulances or emergency medical cases will be permitted with proper checks and verification. The military officials requested citizens to cooperate with military authorities and contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the state has reported 1,676 cases under the limits of the GHMC and 788 fresh ones have been detected on July 15.

Categories
HyderabadNews
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close