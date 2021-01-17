Road Safety Month to be inaugurated on Monday

New Delhi, Jan 17 : National Road Safety Month is all set to be inaugurated on Monday to create awareness about road safety and reduce road accidents in India.

Activities planned during the month include launch of a film on road safety, flagging off of a National Championship Safe Speed Challenge from Wagah border to Kanyakumari, and giving away of awards for road safety.

State governments, PSUs, and insurance companies will also participate in awareness-creation activities with seminars, walkathons, poster-making competitions after the inaugural function for the campaign slated in Vigyan Bhavan here on Monday.

The event will be launched by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Road Transport and Highways and MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari. Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Gen V.K. Singh and NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant will also participate in the event.

