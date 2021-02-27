Road Safety World Series: Pathan, Ojha join India Legends team

Raipur, Feb 27 : All-rounder Yusuf Pathan, who retired from all forms of cricket on Friday, Naman Ojha, and R. Vinay Kumar, who also retired on Friday will feature in the India Legends team in next month’s Road Safety World Series.

The series will be played from March 5 to 21 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur. Sachin Tendulkar is part of the India Legends as well as Brand Ambassador of the league.

On the other hand, the Tilakratne Dilshan-led Sri Lanka Legends have included Sanath Jayasuriya, Russel Arnold, and Upul Tharanga.

India Legends play their first match against Bangladesh Legends on March 5 and Sri Lanka Legends start their campaign against West Indies Legends the next day.

As cricket is the most followed sport in India and people look up to cricketers, this league aims to influence and change people’s attitude towards road safety.

Squads:

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Kaif, Pragyan Ojha, Noel David, Munaf Patel, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha, S Badrinath and R Vinay Kumar

Sri Lanka Legends: Thilakaratne Dilshan, Sanath Jayasuriya, Farveez Maharoof , Rangana Herath, Thilan Thushara, Ajantha Mendis, Chamara Kapugedera, Upul Tharanga, Chamara Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Dhammika Prasad, Nuwan Kulasekara, Russel Arnold, Dulanjana Wijesinghe and Malinda Warnapura

West Indies Legends: Brian Lara, Tino Best, Ridley Jacobs, Narsingh Deonarine, Sulieman Benn, Dinanath Ramnarine, Adam Sanford, Carl Hooper, Dwayne Smith, Ryan Austin, William Perkins, and Mahendra Nagamootoo

South Africa Legends: Jonty Rhodes Morné van Wyk, Garnett Kruger, Roger Telemachus, Justin Kemp, Alviro Petersen, Nantie Hayward, Andrew Puttick, Loots Bosman, Zander de Bruyn, Thandi Tshabalala, Monde Zondeki, Makhaya Ntini and Lloyd Norris-Jones

England Legends: Kevin Pietersen, Owais Shah, Philip Mustard, Monty Panesar, Chris Tremlett, Kabir Ali, Gavin Hamilton, Paul Schofiel, Jonathan Trott, Ryan Sidebottom, Usman Afzaal, Matthew Hoggard, James Tredwell, James Tindall and Darren Maddy

Bangladesh Legends: Khaled Mahmud, Nafees Iqbal, Mohammed Rafique, Abdur Razzaq, Khalid Mashud, Hanan Sarkar, Javed Omar, Rajin Saleh, Mehrab Hossain, Aftab Ahmed, Alamgir Kabir, Mohammed Sharif, Mushfiqur Rahman, and Mamoon Rashid

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.