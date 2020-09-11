Road works of worth Rs 6K crore completed under the SRDP: KTR

By Nihad Amani Updated: 11th September 2020 1:38 pm IST

Hyderabad: Out of the total cost of the SRDP projects Rs 30,000 crore, the works to the tune of Rs 6000 crore under the SRDP project have completed, said KT Rama Rao minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, while addressing the assembly on Thursday.  

To ensure smooth flow of vehicular traffic, the government is also strengthening public transportation and carrying out all the road widening works in a full swing. KTR clarified that no discrimination was shown in the development of road works between Old City and the new city.

As many as 18 projects under SRDP have been completed in the city. “The development works in the city have been taken up on the directions of the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The land acquisition process has been expedited after the government accorded its responsibilities to the Hyderabad district collector,” the minister said.

