Roadies 18 contestants list: Hyderabad’s Baseer Ali to Muskan Jattana

Mumbai: MTV Roadies is one of the most popular and watched shows among the reality show audience in India. The 18th season of the adventure-based show (Roadies 18) is all set to air from April 8th.

Sonu Sood Replaces Ranvijay Sinha

Actor Sonu Sood will be seen hosting the show for the first time. For the unversed, Roadies was earlier hosted by Ranvijay Singha who bid goodbye to the show in Febraury this year. He was associated with Roadies for almost 18 years.

Apart from this, the format for this season is different from the previous seasons and there will be no gang leaders this time. Recently, makers of Roadies 18 dropped its interesting trailer and the fans of the show are thrilled with the South African location.

Roadies 18 Contestants List

As Roadies 18 is all set to kick-start in just a few days, we bring a complete list of contestants who will be taking part in the show. Trailer of the show hinted that the upcoming season will be mix of old and new contestants. Have a look.

Kevin Almasifar Baseer Ali Muskan Jattana Ashish Bhatia Yukti Arora Kavya Khurana Aarushi Dutta Sapna Malika Sohil Singh Jhutti Gaurav Alugh Jaswanth Bopanna Soundous Moukafir Nandini G

This year Sonu Sood will be seen guiding and mentoring the contestants through the challenging, adventurous and super-fun journey of the show. Contestants will be seen taking part in up various adventurous sports and activities like mountain trekking, bungee jumping, canoeing, scuba diving, ziplining, sandboarding, snowboarding, etc.

Are you excited to watch Roadies 18? Who is your favourite contestant in the above list?