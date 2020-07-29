Roads open in Secunderabad cantonment after closure due to COVID surge

Posted By Mohammed Hussain Published: 29th July 2020 2:27 pm IST
Roads open in Secunderabad cantonment

Secunderabad: The cooperation of civilians and military officials in temporary closure of roads from Jul 18 to Jul 28 has paid off and resulted in containing the exponential surge of COVID positive cases in the cantonment and its surrounding areas.  

“Roads in the cantonment will now be open for all from 6 am on July 29. However, roads will be closed for anti-COVID measures to include the sanitisation of the premises everyday between 5:30 am to 8:30 am and 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm with no restriction on the movement of ambulances or emergency medical cases with proper checks and verifications.

“The citizens are requested to co-operate with military authorities to contain the spread of the pandemic,” stated military officials.

