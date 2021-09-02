Roar of aircraft again heard in Kabul

By Associated Press|   Updated: 2nd September 2021 9:29 pm IST
Qatar Military Aircraft at Kabul Airport (Twitter)

Kabul: A Taliban media spokesman has tweeted a picture of Qatar military aircraft on the ground at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan.

Ahmadullah Muttaqi posted the photo on Thursday. In Kabul, meanwhile, the roar of aircraft overhead could be heard.

It was the first air activity in the capital since Monday when the last US evacuation flight left the Afghanistan, bringing to an end to America’s longest war.

In interviews on Tuesday at the airport Taliban officials said they hoped to get the civilian airport up and running within days and the military portion sometime later.

