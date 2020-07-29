Robber points gun at 5 cops in Delhi, caught on cam

Posted By IANS Desk Published: 29th July 2020 2:14 pm IST
New Delhi, July 29 : In a high voltage drama that unfolded in Delhi’s Defence Colony on July 26, a robber who robbed an autorickshaw driver of his hard earned Rs 85 while surrounded by a group of five policemen, pointed his pistol at them and threatened to shoot.

However, the presence of mind and swift action by the policemen resulted in the arrest of the accused. The whole incident was caught on a mobile cam in which the robber is seen standing and pointing a gun at the policemen and threatening to kill them if they moved or tried to catch him.

Later the video shows a policeman quickly grabbing the robber from behind as the others meticulously engaged him in talks to divert his attention.

“Finding himself surrounded by the police, the accused later threatened to shoot himself. However, SI Krishan Pal, Constable Rakesh and HC Dharmender, Constable Manish and constable Giriraj without caring about their own life with dedication and devotion to duty stood their ground. HC Dharmender, constable Manish and constable Giriraj stood in front of the accused and engaged him in conversation and SI Krishan Pal grabbed the accused from behind,” said Atul Thakur, DCP, South Delhi.

The accused has been identified as Daman Arora, a resident of Kotla Mubarak Pur, New Delhi. A country-made pistol has been recovered from his possession.

“The staff saved the life of the victim, even of the accused as well as the public without caring for their lives. The personnel have displayed valour, and without caring for their personal safety, apprehended the criminal,” the officer said.

