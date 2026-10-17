Robbers flee with Rs 25L after pepper spray attack in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Five people were arrested by Nampally Police on Saturday, October 17, for allegedly robbing Rs 25 lakh with the promise of converting cash into cryptocurrency.

The accused have been identified as Syed Ajaz (31), Syed Zakariya Ahmed (26), Sumair Khan (26), Guglavath Vijesh Kumar (30), and Md Faraz Hussain (31).

According to the police, Ajaz, Zakariya, and Sumair have a long criminal history.

Three other people, namely Hameed, Faisal and an unknown female caller have also been identified as accused and are currently absconding.

The plan to lure people in with the promise of facilitating the conversion of Indian currency into USD cryptocurrency was allegedly hatched by Hameed.

On October 11, the victim reached an office at Bazarghat, Nampally, as directed by the accused with Rs 25 lakh. There, they were attacked with pepper spray and robbed of the cash.

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The accused then assembled near Mir Alam Tank in Chintalmet and distributed the cash among themselves.

Five people were arrested on Saturday, and Rs 11.50 lakh was recovered from them.

The remaining absconding accused persons are being traced, and further investigation is in progress.