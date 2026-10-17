Robbers flee with Rs 25L after pepper spray attack in Hyderabad

Five people were arrested on Saturday, October 17, and Rs 11.50 lakh was recovered from them.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:
Robbers flee with Rs 25L after pepper spray attack in Hyderabad
Robbers flee with Rs 25L after pepper spray attack in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Five people were arrested by Nampally Police on Saturday, October 17, for allegedly robbing Rs 25 lakh with the promise of converting cash into cryptocurrency.

The accused have been identified as Syed Ajaz (31), Syed Zakariya Ahmed (26), Sumair Khan (26), Guglavath Vijesh Kumar (30), and Md Faraz Hussain (31).

According to the police, Ajaz, Zakariya, and Sumair have a long criminal history.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

Three other people, namely Hameed, Faisal and an unknown female caller have also been identified as accused and are currently absconding.

The plan to lure people in with the promise of facilitating the conversion of Indian currency into USD cryptocurrency was allegedly hatched by Hameed.

On October 11, the victim reached an office at Bazarghat, Nampally, as directed by the accused with Rs 25 lakh. There, they were attacked with pepper spray and robbed of the cash.

MS NEET Admissions Admissions 2026-27

The accused then assembled near Mir Alam Tank in Chintalmet and distributed the cash among themselves.

Five people were arrested on Saturday, and Rs 11.50 lakh was recovered from them.

The remaining absconding accused persons are being traced, and further investigation is in progress.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button