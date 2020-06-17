Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway, and others join ‘Armageddon Time’

Washington D.C.: Actors Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway, Oscar Isaac, and Donald Sutherland are set to join the cast of period drama ‘Armageddon Time.’

The ensemble cast will be joining actor Cate Blanchett in the previously announced flick, directed by James Gray.

Wild Bunch International will introduce the film to buyers at this year’s virtual Cannes market and represent its international rights, reported Variety.

CAA Media Finance, which arranged to finance for the movie, represents the film’s domestic distribution rights. Wild Bunch and CAA Media Finance are co-representing the Chinese rights.

RT Features is producing and re-teaming with Gray following their collaboration on the Brad Pitt starrer sci-fi ‘Ad Astra’.

RT Features’ Rodrigo Teixeira will bankroll the flick, with RT’s Lourenco Sant’Anna, while Rodrigo Gutierrez will be in the executive producing.

Seasoned actor De Niro, and Hathaway has previously shared the big screen in the 2015 comedy film ‘The Intern.’

While the ‘Taxi Driver’ actor will be teaming with Leonardo DiCaprio in director Martin Scorsese’s upcoming movie ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’.

On the other hand, ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ star will be seen in the comedy ‘The Witches’, which was recently taken off the Warner Bros. release schedule.

Source: ANI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.