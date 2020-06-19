Rock-solid support from family when I felt suicidal: Shami

NEW DELHI: India speedster Mohammed Shami opens up about mental health battle during troubled times and has claimed that he thought of committing suicide a few years ago, forcing his family to keep a watch over him at all times.

During an interaction with Hindustan Times, the 29-year-old pacer, one of India’s leading bowlers in recent years is in a much-publicised spat with estranged said his family members feared he “might commit suicide” and ensured he was never alone during the time when he felt suicidal.

“In my case, my family pulled me out of that low phase. They took care of me and made me realise that I needed to fight back.

“There were times I felt suicidal but my family ensured I was never alone. Someone or the other would always be around, talking to me. Spirituality also helps you seek answers. Talking to your close ones or counseling is the best way out,” Shami told Hindustan Times.

Earlier, during an Instagram chat with teammate and limited overs squads’ vice-captain Rohit Sharma Shami said

“I think if my family had not supported me back then I would have lost my cricket. I thought of committing suicide three times during that period due to severe stress and personal problems,” Shami revealed during the session.

“I was not thinking about cricket at all. We were living on the 24th floor. They [family] were scared I might jump from the balcony. My brother supported me a lot.

“My 2-3 friends used to stay with me for 24 hours. My parents asked me to focus on cricket to recover from that phase and not think about anything else. I started training then and sweated it out a lot at an academy in Dehradun,” Shami said.

In March 2018, Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan had accused him of domestic violence and lodged a complaint with the police, following which the India player and his brother were booked under relevant sections.

The upheaval in his personal life forced his employer BCCI to withheld the player’s central contracts for a while.

Shami said his family stood like a rock with him and the support helped him get back on his feet.

He also stressed on how fortunate he is to getcaptain Virat Kohli and teammates support during the difficult phase.

“Mental pressure definitely interferes in your physical wellbeing. At the same time, if you seek help from others and talk about it, you can get rid of such issues off the field.

“I was lucky to have the team’s support staff along with Virat Kohli and other players backing me. We are like a family. My teammates always insisted I vent my anger and frustration out on the field. I am happy that phase is over,” Shami said.

Source: With inputs from PTI