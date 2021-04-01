Rocketry trailer: Fans excited for SRK’s return onscreen with R Madhavan’s film

Hyderabad: The trailer of actor-filmmaker R Madhavan’s directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was out today. The biographical drama is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former rocket scientist at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who was falsely charged with espionage and arrested in 1994.

Now, with the trailer being released, there is an exciting thing in store for fans. Shah Rukh Khan has been missing from the silver screen for over two years now and believe it or not but his massive fan following has been eagerly waiting to see his charisma on the big screen once again.

Over the years, there have been endless speculations about King Khan’s comeback but those turned out to be mere rumours. However, amid all the speculations, this wait has finally come to an end with R Madhavan starrer Rocketry-The Nambi Effect which will be releasing in Summer 2021.

This was evident with the recently released trailer of Madhavan starrer, wherein King Khan was seen playing a cameo. Interestingly, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor will be seen playing the role of a journalist and the trailer begins with SRK’s conversation with Madhavan who plays the role of scientist Nambi Narayanan and was seen in a different avatar.

Finally, it’s here – the trailer of actor-filmmaker R Madhavan’s directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The biographical drama is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former rocket scientist at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who was falsely charged with espionage and arrested in 1994. He was acquitted by the Supreme Court in 1998. The trailer begins with R Madhavan as present day Nambi Narayanan in a bearded and bespectacled avatar.

In his conversation with Shah Rukh Khan, who features in a cameo in Rocketry, the onscreen Nambiar tells him to tread carefully otherwise history will be repeated. This sets the tone for unfolding Nambi Narayanan’s life story, beginning from when he was in-charge of the cryogenics division in ISRO.

The trailer describes rocket scientist Nambi Narayanan as “an arrogant genius”, beautifully portrayed by R Madhavan. His dream was to help India make an impact in the commercial satellite market by bringing to life the rockets he was conceptualising. The trailer also gives a glimpse of Nambi Narayanan’s “genius” creations not only in home country but also in Scotland, France, Russia, among others and goes on to reveal he ditched NASA for ISRO – just one of the many patriotic gestures he made for India. “But what destroyed him was his patriotism,” says the trailer.

