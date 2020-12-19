Rockets fired at US airbase in Afghanistan: Officials

By IANS|   Published: 19th December 2020 12:42 pm IST

Kabul, Dec 19 : Four rockets were fired at the Bagram Airfield, a major US airbase in Afghanistan, on Saturday, officials said.

The rockets were fired from the Qalandarkhil area in Parwan province, TOLO News quoted a provincial spokesperson as saying.

Bagram District governor Abdul Shakoor Qudosi said that the incident took place at around 6.30 a.m.

He said that 10 BM-12 rockets were placed on a small truck in Qalandarkhil area, adding four of them were fired and six others foiled by police.

According to Qudosi, there were no immediate details about possible damage inflicted to the base by the rocket attack.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Introduce uniform taxation on smokeless tobacco products: Doctors
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 19th December 2020 12:42 pm IST
Back to top button