Rockets fired at US airbase in Afghanistan: Officials

Kabul, Dec 19 : Four rockets were fired at the Bagram Airfield, a major US airbase in Afghanistan, on Saturday, officials said.

The rockets were fired from the Qalandarkhil area in Parwan province, TOLO News quoted a provincial spokesperson as saying.

Bagram District governor Abdul Shakoor Qudosi said that the incident took place at around 6.30 a.m.

He said that 10 BM-12 rockets were placed on a small truck in Qalandarkhil area, adding four of them were fired and six others foiled by police.

According to Qudosi, there were no immediate details about possible damage inflicted to the base by the rocket attack.

