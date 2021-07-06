Rockets hit air base in Iraq

Published: 6th July 2021
Baghdad: Six Katyusha rockets hit a military air base housing US-led coalition forces in Iraq’s western province of Anbar, a security source said.

“The rockets landed on Monday afternoon at the edge of Ayn al-Asad Air Base in Anbar province, without knowing the casualties,” the source told Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, an initial report tweeted by Wayne Marotto, spokesman of the international coalition forces in Iraq, confirmed the attack but said the air base perimeter was hit by three rockets at 2.45 p.m. without casualties.

Ayn al-Asad Air Base, formerly known as al-Qadisiyah, is located some 190 km northwest of the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

The Iraqi military bases housing US troops across Iraq and the American embassy in Baghdad have been frequently targeted by mortar and rocket attacks.

