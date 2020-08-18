Rockets hit Kabul ahead of I-Day

By News Desk 1 Published: 18th August 2020 1:18 pm IST

Kabul, Aug 18 : Rockets hit Kabul on Tuesday as Afghanistan was preparing to celebrate its 101st Independence Day on Wednesday, a spokesman of the Interior Ministry confirmed.

“Roughly at aroun, 9:30 a.m. rounds of rockets were fired from two sedans from Police District 8 and Police District 17 into Kabul city. More details will be shared with the media later in the day,” spokesman Tareq Arian tweeted.

Local media footage showed several vehicles damaged by the rocket explosions and initial reports found that at least three civilians were wounded and shifted to hospitals after the incident, reports Xinhua news agencyt.

READ:  6.5-magnitude earthquake rattles Philippines

“We heard a huge blast in the street 15 of Wazir Akbar Khan, where dozens of embassies and offices are located. The whole place has now been sealed off,” a witness told Xinhua.

The blasts sent a column of thick smoke into the sky in several locations and triggered panic, the report said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close