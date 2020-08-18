Rockets hit Kabul ahead of I-Day

Kabul, Aug 18 : Rockets hit Kabul on Tuesday as Afghanistan was preparing to celebrate its 101st Independence Day on Wednesday, a spokesman of the Interior Ministry confirmed.

“Roughly at aroun, 9:30 a.m. rounds of rockets were fired from two sedans from Police District 8 and Police District 17 into Kabul city. More details will be shared with the media later in the day,” spokesman Tareq Arian tweeted.

Local media footage showed several vehicles damaged by the rocket explosions and initial reports found that at least three civilians were wounded and shifted to hospitals after the incident, reports Xinhua news agencyt.

“We heard a huge blast in the street 15 of Wazir Akbar Khan, where dozens of embassies and offices are located. The whole place has now been sealed off,” a witness told Xinhua.

The blasts sent a column of thick smoke into the sky in several locations and triggered panic, the report said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Source: IANS

