Rockets land near Afghan prez palace during Eid prayers

Kabul: Three rockets landed near the Afghan Presidential Palace, also known as the Arg, on Tuesday during an Eid prayer session attended by President Ashraf Ghani and other senior politicians and officials.

Hamid Roshan, deputy spokesperson of the Ministry of Interior, said the rockets were set in auto and were launched from Kabul’s Police District 4 area, Khaama Press reported.

The rockets landed when the prayer session had just started at an open ground inside the palace compound, said a TOLO News report.

Sources have confirmed that the rockets landed in Bagh-e-Ali Mardan and Chaman-e-Hozori areas in Kabul’s District 1 and Manabe Bashari area in Kabul’s District 2, all near the Presidential Palace.

There has been no immediate reports of casualties or damages.

Further details are awaited with the absence of any official announcement.

No group has so far claimed responsibility.

The attack comes a day after 15 diplomatic missions and the NATO representative in Kabul urged the Taliban to halt offensives, just hours after the group and the Afghan government failed to agree on a ceasefire at their talks in Doha.

Intense fighting, meanwhile, continues in Afghanistan, with both the Taliban and government claiming gains in various parts of the country.