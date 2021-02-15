Roger Twose appointed New Zealand Cricket director

Auckland, Feb 15 : Former New Zealand cricketer Roger Twose has been appointed director by New Zealand Cricket (NZC) to replace Greg Barclay, who was required to step down upon his election to the ICC chair.

Steve Tew, the CEO of NZ Rugby between 2008 and 2019, has been roped in by the NZC as a board observer.

Barclay, who recently succeeded Shashank Manohar as the second independent chairman of the International Cricket Council, was director of NZC since 2012.

Twose played over 100 games for the Black Caps and represented Central Districts, Northern Districts and Wellington along with several District Associations, giving him first-hand experience of the wider cricket community in New Zealand.

Regarded as a key influencer within his era, he was a pivotal member of the team that won the Champions Trophy in 2000 and was ranked second in the world for ODI batsmen that same year.He played 16 Tests and 87 ODIs for the Black Caps, scoring 628 and 2717 runs respectively.

After retiring from cricket, Twose joined the National Bank, working his way up to senior management level, before joining Willis Bond & Company Limited, serving on its senior management team and then as a director, primarily responsible for several large-scale development projects including their Wynyard Quarter project in Auckland with an end-value in excess of $500 million.

Tew, meanwhile, was CEO of NZ Rugby 2008 to 2019, having been deputy CEO for the six years prior.

