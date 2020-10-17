Rohan Jaitley elected unopposed president of DDCA

New Delhi, Oct 17 : Advocate Rohan Jaitley, son of late Union Minister Arun Jaitley, was on Saturday elected unopposed president of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) after the lone candidate who had filed his nomination against him withdrew his candidature.

The final list of candidates was declared by the Election Returning Officer, after the deadline for withdrawal of candidature forcandidates expired on Saturday. Elections for six posts are to be held between November 5 and 8.

The other posts for which elections are be held are for the posts of treasurer and four directors.

Advocate Sunil Kumar Goel, who had filed his nomination for the presdient’s post, withdrew his candidature, as expected.

Source: IANS

