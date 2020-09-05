Rohan Sippy’s ‘Wakaalat From Home’ gives fun twist to ‘work from home’ culture

Mumbai, Sep 4 : Director Rohan Sippy says he has given a fun spin to the work from home culture in his upcoming series, as people embrace the new reality amid the ongoing pandemic.

His 10-episode series “Wakaalat From Home” has been shot completely during the lockdown via zoom call. The show stars Sumeet Vyas, Nidhi Singh, Kubbra Sait, and Gopal Datt.

“The concept and the story of ‘Wakaalat From Home’ is new, yet very relatable and riveting. It is a fun twist to the work-from-home culture that we all have embraced because of the nationwide lockdown,” Sippy said.

“With this show, we have presented one such WFH scenario where the court/legal proceedings of cases of lesser importance have moved online via zoom calls. There are moments in the show that you relate to, as well as make you laugh out loud. ‘Wakaalat From Home’ is a lighthearted take on the new normal that we have to adapt to. I am sure the audiences will enjoy watching the series as much as we enjoyed creating it- in the middle of the lockdown,” he added.

The show takes the audience into the lives of a married couple, Sujin (Sumeet) and Radhika (Nidhi), who have filed for divorce. Due to the lockdown restrictions, their court hearings happen via zoom calls, where their lawyers take charge of the proceedings.

Written by Anuvab Pal, the show will stream on Amazon Prime Video from September 10.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.