Rohit is a calm captain and a gentleman: Hussain

New Delhi, Nov 14 : Former England captain Nasser Hussain has lavished praise on Rohit Sharma, saying that the Mumbai Indians (MI) captain is not just one of the great white ball players but also a calm and cool captain as well as a decent man.

“His captaincy, he is calm, cool, makes the right decisions at the right time and he has had such a good time with MI that there are various cricketers around the world now, including in India, saying that maybe it is time for Virat [Kohli] to step down from T20s and let Rohit take over. His record speaks for himself,” Hussain was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

Hussain also praised Sharma’s batting skills. “He is one of the great white ball players. If you look at the 50-over cricket, he has a couple of double hundreds he has had massive scores, in T20, he lost a bit of rhythm but he made runs in the final,” he said.

The former England right-handed batsman also said that Sharma was one of those players who could face a dip in form but score on big occasions and could keep the opposition on their toes.

“He is a decent guy when he said I should have sacrificed my wicket for Suryakumar Yadav [in the IPL final]. He is a seriously very good player and captain.”

