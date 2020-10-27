Rohit Saraf recalls shooting with ‘the man’ Pankaj Tripathi

Mumbai, Oct 26 : Budding actor Rohit Saraf is in complete awe of his Ludo co-star Pankaj Tripathi.

Taking to Instagram, Rohit shared how much he was excited to shoot with “the man” Tripathi in the Anurag Basu film.

“April24′ 19… @pearlemaany and I were on our second schedule of the film. We had been shooting outdoor (partially) all afternoon, with additional lights, in dust and smoke and were this short of melting. While I was tired and exhausted already, I was equally thrilled because I was going to shoot with ‘The Man’ (@pankajtripathi ) for the first time. Right after lunch, we were called in for the scene and this picture was taken right after my first shot with him. Honestly, being in his company, seeing him perform just few inches away from me, performing WITH HIM was ALL it took, to give me a ‘fres estart’,” Rohit wrote.

His post accompanied a picture where he strikes a pose next to Tripathi.

Tripathi and Saraf share screen space in Basu’s dark comedy anthology Ludo”, also starring Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pearle Maaney and Inayat Verma. The film is scheduled to launch on November 12.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.