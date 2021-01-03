Rohit Sharma lands in beef controversy after restaurant bill goes viral

New Delhi: Trolls started targeting Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma after a restaurant bill went viral on social media.
According to the Jantaka Reporter report, it all started after a Twitter user shared a restaurant bill claiming that he had paid it for the meal consumed by five Indian cricketers, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Navdeep Saini, Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw.
Netizens started trolling Rohit Sharma after they found beef dish, “Stir-Fried Beef with Vegetables” listed on the bill.
One of them wrote, “A Hindu can never eat beef and a beef eater can NEVER BE A HINDU”.
Following are some of the reactions of other Twitterati.
Meanwhile, some of the netizens also raised their voice in support of the cricketer.