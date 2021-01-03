Rohit Sharma lands in beef controversy after restaurant bill goes viral

New Delhi: Trolls started targeting Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma after a restaurant bill went viral on social media.

According to the Jantaka Reporter report, it all started after a Twitter user shared a restaurant bill claiming that he had paid it for the meal consumed by five Indian cricketers, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Navdeep Saini, Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw.

Netizens started trolling Rohit Sharma after they found beef dish, “Stir-Fried Beef with Vegetables” listed on the bill.

One of them wrote, “A Hindu can never eat beef and a beef eater can NEVER BE A HINDU”.

A Hindu can never eat beef and a beef eater can NEVER BE A HINDU.#Beef#RohithSharma — IamTiara_ (@Tiara_tia25) January 2, 2021

Following are some of the reactions of other Twitterati.

#beef wtf… After indian cricketers eat beef and pork

Le bhakts and company 🤣🤪🤪🤪🤪

-Beef -pork ke liye maaf bhi kar dete inko but ye MC chinese restaurant mein kyo gye 😂 pic.twitter.com/SN48wJEAFl — Kabir Khan (@Kabirkhan04) January 2, 2021

And from today shrma ji ka ladka lost respect .

If eat beef your no more Hindu .

You just Making our religion down .

A country where majority is of Hindu . #BCCI offering beef .#RohitSharma#beef pic.twitter.com/egA5hS23mZ — manish meena (@manish__jareda) January 2, 2021

Meanwhile, some of the netizens also raised their voice in support of the cricketer.

Five Indian cricketers are being criticized for ordering a #beef dish in a restaurant in Australia but not for possibly breaking #Covid protocol! One should be happy that no one talking to lynch them, yet. — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) January 2, 2021

Kill them with your success

Bury them with your smile @ImRo45 💙#IStandWithRohit — Mumbai Indians TN FC (@MIFansClubTN) January 3, 2021