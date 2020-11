Rohit Sharma lauds BCCI for ‘smooth & safe’ conduct of IPL 2020

New Delhi, Nov 13 : Star Indian opener Rohit Sharma has lauded the Indian Premier League and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) following the “smooth and safe” conduct of IPL 2020 in the United Arab Emirates amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

IPL 13, which was initially supposed to be held from late March in India, had to be postponed indefinitely following the outbreak of novel coronavirus. It was then held across three venues in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah from September 19 to November 10. The tournament saw Mumbai Indians lay their hands on the IPL trophy for the fifth time as they defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets in the summit clash.

“Have to admire the commitment and discipline shown by IPL and BCCI crew for the smooth and safe conduct of the IPL2020. Also a big hand to all eight franchises for creating a safe bio secure bubble for teams and family,” said Rohit in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the Indian batsman has tied up with Financepeer — a Google incubated education fee financing company.

“I am pleased to be associated with Financepeer. I believe they have an interesting business model catering to the most important sector – education,” the 32-year-old was quoted as saying in a media release.

“As a parent, I do understand the value associated with your child’s future and I’m glad that Financepeer has been assisting a number of parents through their venture. I look forward to my collaboration with them as they continue to help students secure holistic education,” added Rohit.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.