Rohit Sharma named brand ambassador of Dr Trust

Mumbai, Oct 28 : Star Indian batsman Rohit Sharma has been appointed as the brand ambassador of healthcare brand Dr Trust.

“I love the innovative product line Dr Trust has to offer, from advance pulse oximeters, infrared thermometers, BP monitor to the nebulizers. These are quite handy and essential gadgets to have, more so in today’s daily life with an increased focus on health and wellness,” said Sharma.

“I look forward to seeing many more innovations from Dr Trust as they continue their efforts to simplify our lives,” he added.

The 32-year-old will feature in a new integrated campaign for Dr Trust which will run across TV, print and online channels as well as in-store.

“Rohit Sharma is a strong, celebrated man and an advocate for others – he is the perfect ambassador to talk about the importance of health and wellness and the importance self-monitoring healthcare products play in everyday life. Dr Trust admires him for his principles, his talents and his ability to juggle a demanding cricket career while being a great family man too,” said Aryan Goyal, CEO of Nureca Ltd which owns Dr Trust.

“We believe that in order for brands to generate success, they must create relationships with ambassadors who genuinely love the purpose, values, and products of a company,” added Saurabh Goyal, Managing Director, Nureca.

Sharma is currently leading Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020 being played in the UAE.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.