Rohtak Police stop protesters, end up surrounded by villagers

Haryana: With large-scale police detentions occurring across New Delhi, neighbouring Haryana has pulled an uno-reverse: Villagers in Rohtak district are refusing to let police personnel leave after they arrived to detain people associated with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

A video from Kabilpur village has surfaced where police officers are surrounded by the villagers. The person who recorded the incident alleges they had come to stop people from joining the Jantar Mantar protests.

“Yeh Rohtak police wale subah subah hamare ghar pahunch gaye. Kis adhaar ke upar aaye ho? Kya aapke paas notice hai? (The Rohtak Police arrived at our house early in the morning without a notice),” asked the person.

The officers failed to give a proper reply.

“Inko jaane nahi denge. Gaddar macha rakha hai BJP sarkaar ne,” the person said.

With large-scale police detentions occurring across New Delhi, neighbouring Haryana has pulled an uno-reverse: Villagers in Rohtak district are refusing to let police personnel leave after they arrived to detain people associated with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).



"Yeh Rohtak… pic.twitter.com/KxRMeEQnxc — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 10, 2026

So far, around 500 protesters, including CJP leaders Abhijit Dipke, Saurav Das, Abhijit Ranka, AISA president Neha Bora, scores of journalists, lawyers and common citizens, who were trying to reach Jantar Mantar for the proposed demonstration, have been detained.

Internet has been suspended, Delhi Metro closed and those travelling from other states are being detained.

The protest call seeking immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar comes after Indian Express reported that Election Commissioners Vivek Joshi and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu had raised objections at least 14 times in the past 10 months to the CEC over decisions and orders related to the SIR of electoral rolls. They also wrote separately to Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan, raising concerns about the integrity of the voter software.

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