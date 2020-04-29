Rolls Royce focusing on honey production – Here is why?

New Delhi: Rolls Royce, British luxury automobile maker has started focusing on honey production. The company called it “world’s most exclusive honey”.

As per reports, the company is harvesting honey on its 42 acre Goodwood Apiary.

Rolls Royce Motor Cars

Rolls Royce Motor Cars is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BMW. Its headquarters is located in Goodwood, West Sussex, United Kingdom.

Its production includes Phantom, Cullinan, Ghost, Wraith and Dawn.

Coronavirus impact

It may be mentioned that due to coronavirus outbreak that has claimed the lives of more than 214,451 persons worldwide, many companies are forced to change their sectors.

As the automobile is one of the worst-hit sectors, car manufacturers have started diverting their infrastructure to focus on alternative businesses.

