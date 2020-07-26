Romelu Lukaku equals 70-year old Serie A record for Inter Milan

Genoa: Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku on Saturday equalled the club’s record for most away goals in the Serie A season with his brace against Genoa.

Lukaku has now scored 15 away goals in the Italian top flight and is the first Inter player to reach that tally in 70 years, equalling the record set by Stefano Nyers.

Lukaku gave the lead 34 minutes into the clash when he headed past Mattia Perin after a cross from Cristiano Biraghi.

After Alexis Sanchez doubled the visitors’ lead late in the second half, Lukaku charged into the box to meet a pass from Marcelo Brozovic and fire into the net.

The former Manchester United and Chelsea striker has been in fine form since the campaign resumed following a three-month suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic. With six goals from the nine league games played since mid-

June, he has taken his tally to 23 in Serie A and 29 in 44 appearances in all competitions, Goal.com reported.

The Nerazzurri’s win in Genoa was their twelfth victory in the ongoing season, the club achieved this feat first time after 2006-07 campaign. Inter Milan is now moved to second place with 76 points.

Inter Milan will now play against Napoli in their penultimate league clash on July 29.

Source: ANI