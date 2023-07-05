Ronald Rose takes charge as Hyderabad’s new GHMC commissioner

Hyderabad: D Ronald Rose took charge as the new Greater Hyderabad Municipal Commissioner (GHMC) here on Wednesday.

D Ronald Rose takes charge as the new Commissioner of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).@NewIndianXpress @XpressHyderabad pic.twitter.com/WSe9WZBxnC — Bachanjeetsingh_TNIE (@Bachanjeet_TNIE) July 5, 2023

A 2006 IAS cadre, Rose replaces D S Lokesh Kumar who has been recently transferred as the Additional Chief Electoral Officer.

Rose has served as the zonal commissioner of Khairatabad and Serilingampally and as the additional commissioner for planning in GHMC.

He was the additional charge of the secretary of the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society. He also served as the collector for Medak, Nizamabad and Mahabubnagar districts.