Ronaldinho plans to launch football academy in Dubai



Abu Dhabi: Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho plans to launch a football academy in Dubai to inspire Emirati youngsters to play the beautiful game, local media reported.

Earlier on May 18, Ronaldinho has received the UAE golden visa, the general directorate of residency and foreigners affairs, Dubai, confirmed on their official Twitter page.

Ronaldinho, 41, whose full name is Ronaldo de Assis Moreira, is the two-time World Player of the Year.

GDRFA Dubai receives the football star Ronaldo de Assis Moreira known as Ronaldinho, and grants him The Golden Visa in the presence of His Excellency Major General Mohammed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA-Dubai and Major General Obaid Muhair bin Surour, Deputy Director

Ronaldinho has become a regular visitor to Dubai from the age of 16 years. He was even being given a COVID-19 vaccine in Dubai, after recovering from the dreaded virus last October.

He declared his love for Emirati culture and said that he sees himself spending a lot of his time in Dubai. “I love this place, the people, the culture… everything I see and experience here,” Ronaldinho said during an informal press conference organized by the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) as part of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebrations.

“I have always admired Dubai. It is a wonderful city and has such a rich sports center. As someone who loves all sports, not just football, this place is amazing… There is a lot going on here all the time.

“This is a very forward-looking country and I see a very bright future. In all areas and of course mostly sport. It has accomplished a lot and has a lot to accomplish in the future and I hope to be a part of that growth,”Ronaldinho added.

Although Ronaldinho did not reveal when or when his football academy will open, he did say: “I was thinking of doing something to give back to this beautiful country through a football school.”

