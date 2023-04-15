Ronaldo, Messi serving iftar? celebrity AI art goes viral

While human imagination is limitless, it is very difficult to bring unreal imagery to a shareable reality. But Artificial Intelligence has learned to make it possible.

Latest pictures of celebrities in unexpected settings were created by a UAE-based digital artist Jyo John Mulloor, grabbing attention on Social media.

From football star Cristiano Ronaldo whipping up a meal on a street to Will Smith cutting spices and Johnny Depp, Emma Watson frying snacks, artist Jyo John Mulloor is mesmerizing his audience with startling images he created out of people’s imagination.

The AI artist released a new set of striking AI-generated images on Thursday which featured famous personalities in a food street among ordinary people.

The pictures depict famous personalities from various streams, dressed in Ramdan-vibed outfits, smiling wide among the crowd.

Mulloor captioned these hyperrealistic images saying, “These amazing individuals were cooking and serving food to the less fortunate during the holy month of Ramadan.”

Captioning another set of astonishing images posted on Friday, the artist writes, “In a world that can often feel dark and divided, it’s heartening to see such luminaries coming together to share this message of unity and hope. And we can all take inspiration from them, by extending kindness and compassion to those around us, regardless of our differences.”

While Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham are seen wearing aprons as they prepare and serve food, Messi, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Mark Zuckerberg stand in between people holding lanterns to lament the festive vibes.

One picture shows Will Smith chopping spices and Bruce Willis looking around to grab a snack.

While Tom Cruise and Keanu Reeves take care of the food plating, Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Dwayne Johnson looked extremely cheerful in Arabian outfits.

Not just these, but freedom fighters of India were also made to look using technology in Mullor’s latest addition to his creativity.

Mahatma Gandhi is seen clicking a selfie while Jawaharlal Nehru is all smiles with kids around him, depicting his well-known love for children.