Ronaldo overtakes Pele to become 2nd highest goalscorer ever as Juventus beat Udinese

Turin: Five-time Ballond’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo surpassed Brazilian legend Pele to become the second-highest goalscorer ever after scoring a brace for Juventus in the Serie A clash against Udinese on Sunday.

Ronaldo netted his 757th and 758th career goal in either half of a 4-1 win as Juventus got back to winning ways in Serie A. Summer signing Federico Chiesa and Paulo Dybala also got their name on the scoresheet, but Ronaldo stole the limelight with his record-breaking feat.

Juventus superstar now sits second in the list of all-time goal-scoring charts in football, only behind Austrian-Czech legend Josef Bican, who had netted 805 official goals in 530 matches between 1932 and 1955.

Bican had played for the likes of Slavia Prague, Rapid Vienna along with representing Austria and Czechoslovakia at the international level.

Ronaldo’s first-half strike marked the 15th consecutive season he has plundered 20 goals for club and country.

Ronaldo followed that up with an assist and another goal to complete a wonderful individual performance, and he has now scored twice in six Serie A matches this season, a joint-record alongside Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski across the big five European leagues.

The defending champions are at the fifth spot with 27 points in 14 games. They will next take on table-toppers Milan on Thursday.

Source: ANI