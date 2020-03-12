Ronaldo quarantined after teammate tests positive for COVID-19

A+ A-

Lisbon: Internationally renowned football player Cristiano Ronaldo is reported to be quarantined in Madeira after his teammate Daniele Rugani tested positive for COVID-19.

Daniele and Rugani shared dressing rooms during their match.

Cristiano along with other teammates who came in contact with Rugani has been placed under isolation.

Ronaldo is now in Madeira and is not allowed to return to Italy, the European country which is at present worst hit by Coronavirus with over 12,000 cases and a death toll of 827.

Ronaldo was pictured with Rugani in the dressing room with other team members post their victory.

Rugani took to twitter and said, “You will have read the news and that’s why I want to reassure all those who are worrying about me, I’m fine. I urge everyone to respect the rules because this virus makes no distinctions! Let’s do it for ourselves, for our loved ones and for those around us.”

All sports have been suspended in the country until April 3 because of COVID-19 which is declared a pandemic by WHO.

Intern Anhaar Majid