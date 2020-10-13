Ronaldo tests positive for Covid-19, withdraws from Portugal squad

News Desk 1Published: 13th October 2020 8:31 pm IST
Ronaldo tests positive for Covid-19, withdraws from Portugal squad

Lisbon, Oct 13 : Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for Covid-19 and has withdrawn from the national team, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) said on Tuesday.

The news comes two days after Ronaldo took part in Portugal’s previous Nations League game against France.

The FPF said in a statement, which it has released on its website, that the Juventus forward was asymptomatic and in isolation.

“Following the positive case, the remaining players underwent new tests this Tuesday morning, all with a negative result, and are available to [coach] Fernando Santos for training this afternoon, in Cidade do Futebol,” said the FPF.

READ:  South Central Railway upgrading speed in GQ/GD routes

The match against Sweden is set to be played at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, the home ground of Ronaldo’s boyhood club Sporting CP.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 13th October 2020 8:31 pm IST
Back to top button