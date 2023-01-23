Ronaldo’s girlfriend’s doppelganger found in Saudi Arabia [Video]

Riyadh: The images and videos that have been circulating on social media platforms of a Saudi woman who was found to be similar to Georgina Rodriguez, the girlfriend of the star Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently moved to Saudi Arabia, has sparked interaction on networking websites.

Saudi actress and model Rima Al-Anzi has attracted attention in Saudi Arabia due to her striking resemblance to the Argentina-born model.

Al-Anzi shocked her TikTok followers with photos she shared of herself wearing a similar outfit to the one Rodriguez wore at Ronaldo’s welcome party, sparking a wave of disbelief online.

In the photos, Al-Anzi reinvented Rodriguez’s pink-tinted makeup look, which included glowing, rosy cheeks and in-trend brownie lip.

Rima told Saudi-owned Rotana Khalijia TV that her followers asked her to emulate Georgina. “I expect our [physical] resemblance to bring me global fame.”

Rima said that she was surprised at first when some people stopped her on the street and asked where Ronaldo was.

♨️ كلما رأيناها تساءلنا: من هي جورجينا الحقيقية ومن هي شبيهتها؟

ET بالعربي يقابل ريما العنزي لنعرف منها: هل خضعت لعمليات لتشبه جورجينا رودريغيز؟



المزيد في التقرير 👇https://t.co/RMnPF4x5w3 pic.twitter.com/NafHX1dORH — ET بالعربي (@ETbilArabi) January 15, 2023

Ronaldo and Rodriguez, who are together since 2017 are yet to be married.

Ronaldo and his partner Rodriguez, have two kids together— Bella and Alana. He also has three more kids— Cristiano Jr, Eva and Mateo, who are twins.

On Friday, December 30, Cristiano Ronaldo joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on a 2.5-year contract, after leaving Manchester United to become a free agent.