Roof of 154-year-old Sultan Bazaar Govt school collapses

Hyderabad: The roof of a government boys high school at Sultan Bazar in Koti collapsed in the interveing night of Wednesday and Thursday. No student was in the building when the roof came down as there is no school operating due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The school is under Goshamahal falls in the Assembly constituency of MLA Raja Singh, who is in charge of the area.

Photo: Mohammed Hussain

The roof made up of olden woods feel on the wall and pillars have also been damaged. The area corporators have visted but yet to take action. Currently, the area of school building if filled with debris and broken wooden Pillars.

Anuradha Reddy, Convenor of INTACH,

said, “The building is more than 154-years-old. The tiled roof was leaking during the recent rains, and classes were not being held in that room, we have also conducted several walks in association with Municipal Corporation for the restoration of the building, but till now thee works has not been taken up”.

The inside of the Sultan Bazar tower which was recently restored, but the school building was neglected by the officials, School building which barely stands One of the oldest clock tower in the city is almost forgotten like the age-old school building, which nestles the clock tower. The school building is in dilapidated state with old wooden doors worn out and ceilings in a drenched state due to water seepage, the building has turned into an eyesore.

Photo: Mohammed Hussain

On the façade of the Sultan Bazar tower, 1865 is engraved as the year of construction and the granite carved on the school reads 1866. The school was called ‘Chudderghat Anglo Vernacular School’ which is now a secluded building filled with debris and wreckage. The building exhibits vernacular style in every corner. The main entrance is guarded by eight columns each clustered in groups of four on the either side of the doorway.

Photo: Mohammed Hussain

The main building screens a high canopy of cement sheets and is surrounded by rooms on the either side, which could have served as office block, library and science lab. The other side of the building houses a courtyard filled with classrooms on one side and stairs to enter the first floor on the other. Sadly, the first floor of the building is almost in a collapsed state. All that stands is a cement rooftop of the main building which has also collapsed.