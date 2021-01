The roof of Masjid-e-Nabvi has been opened for the worshipers for certain prayers ten months after it was closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, said the mosque’s general presidency on Thursday.

As per sources, worshippers are now able to perform Fajr, Maghrib and Isha prayers on the roof while taking preventive measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

According to media reports, the roof of the mosque has been opened in view of an increasing number of worshipers.