Round table meeting to discuss promises made by KCR to Muslims

Hyderabad: JAC of Telangana Muslim Organisations is going to conduct a round table meeting at 5 p.m. on March 27 to discuss promises made by the chief minister of Telangana State K. Chandrashekar Rao to Muslims.

The meeting will be held at Sundarayya Bhavan, Shoaib Hall in Bagh Lingampally, Hyderabad.

The JAC questioned the possibility of golden Telangana without the development of Muslims which is one of the largest communities of Telangana state.

It said that the Muslim community in the last two general elections has helped TRS in forming government in the state. Despite it, many promises made to the community have not been fulfilled.

Now, the JAC urges the government to fulfill the following promises.

12 percent reservation to Muslims

Waqf Board should be given judicial power.

A special task force should be set up for the protection of waqf lands.

Full-fledged governing bodies for the Minority Commission, Waqf Board, Minority Finance Corporation, Urdu Academy and Haj Committees should be appointed immediately.

The Equal Opportunity Commission as suggested by the Sudhir Commission should be set up.

Minority sub-plan suggested by Sudhir Commission needs to be set up.

Three Rajya Sabha seats will soon become vacant. One should be given to the Muslim.

Increase of minority budget to Rs. 5000 crore.

Minority Bandhu scheme should be implemented.

Vacant backlog posts in Urdu medium schools and colleges should be de-notified and replaced.

558 Urdu medium teacher posts pending in TRT – 2017 needs to be filled immediately.

Permanent staff should be appointed on the Waqf Board for the protection of waqf assets.

A Muslim person should be given a chance in the TSPSC.

Not a single Vice-Chancellor post in a universities was given to a Muslim professor. Muslim professors should be given the opportunity to be registrars and OSDs.

Subsidized loans should be granted directly irrespective of the banks links.

Self-employment loans given by the corporation should be increased to up to Rs. 10 lakhs.

Special quota should be provided to Muslims in allotment of double bedroom houses.

Some of the persons who will be present in the meeting are as follows