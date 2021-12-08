Round-up 2021: 5 worst rated movies of the year

Mumbai: While Bollywood has give some of the best movies with amazing storylines this year, it has also given a few films with illogical and boring plots. In this write-up, let’s have a look a 5 worst rated movies of 2021, as per IMDb.

1. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai (IMDb Rating: 1.8)

Directed by Prabhu Deva, Radhe film was released on May 13th this year. This is also Salman’s second lowest-rated movie after Race 3. It was produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Atul Agnihotri and Zee Studios. Disha Patani played female lead role.

2. Hungama 2 (IMDb Rating: 3.1)

Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Meezaan Jafri stars in Priyadarshan’s directorial Hungama 2. It is the sequel of Priyadarshan’s own 2003 film Hungama.

3. Roohi (IMDb Rating: 4.3)

Horror-comedy, Roohi stars Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma. The film is the second installment in Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe, the first being Stree, and is to be followed by Bhediya

4. Bhuj: The Pride Of India (IMDb Rating: 4.3)

Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the movie features Ajay Devgn as Karnik, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subhash and Ihana Dhillon.

5. The Girl On The Train (IMDb Rating: 4.4)

Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film is the official Hindi adaptation of Paula Hawkins’ bestselling book of the same name. The Girl On The Train Parineeti Chopra in the female lead role.