Round-up 2021: List of most searched celebrities on Google

Mumbai: The current year 2021 is about to end and we are going to enter 2022. Google recently released its ‘Year in Search 2021′ list. Like every other year, the list displays what was searched the most — topics, trends, personalities, news — on its search engine around the world.

In India, Bollywood celebrities and athletes remain one of the most dominating searches. In this write-up let’s have a look at the most searched stars in the year 2021.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has secured the first position on the list followed by Shehnaaz Gill and Raj Kundrra. Check out the list below.

1. Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan (Instagram)

SRK and Gauri Khan’s 23-year-old son hit headlines in November when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested him in connection with the alleged seizure of drugs on a luxury Cordelia cruise off the Mumbai coast. Aryan spent nearly three weeks in Arthur Road jail anb later was released on bail granted to him by the Bombay High Court.

2. Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill (Instagram)

Punjabi actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill has secured the second postion. She was mostly searched after her partner Sidharth Shukla died of heart attack in September. Later, she was featured in one of the most-anticipated Punjabi film ‘Honsal Rakh’ along with Diljit Dosanjh.

3. Raj Kundra

Raj Kundra [IANS]

Actress Shilpa Shetty‘s husband Raj Kundra was arrested a couple of months ago for allegedly making pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. He was later released on bail.

4. Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal (Instagram)

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who is currently hogging the limelight for his wedding with actress Katrina Kaif, was also one of the most searched celebrities on the search engine. The couple are all set to tie knot today at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.